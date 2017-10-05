Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Thursday, October 05, 2017

WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 42 Reichert Circle

An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 42 Reichert Circle, off Cross Highway, is in process. Built in 1951, the 1-1/2 story cape has 1,744-square feet, is situated on a .34-acre property and changed ownership in June for $257,595. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

