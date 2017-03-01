WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 41 Compo Parkway

Wednesday, March 01, 2017
An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 41 Compo Parkway, off Compo Road South, is in process. Built in 1950, the 1-1/4 story custom ranch has 3,560-square feet, is situated on a 1.27-acre property and, according to assessor records last changed ownership in June 2000 for $1,225,000. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/01/17 at 01:45 PM
