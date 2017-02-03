WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 3 Tanglewood Lane

Friday, February 03, 2017
An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 3 Tanglewood Lane, in the Old Hill section, is in process. Built in 1920, the two-story colonial has 3,153-square feet, is situated on a one-acre property and changed ownership in December for $832,500. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/03/17 at 11:25 AM
