Saturday, September 23, 2017

WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 3 Pioneer Road

An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 3 Pioneer Road, off Sylvan Road North, is in process. Built in 1960, the one-story ranch has 2,971-square feet and is situated on a 1.58-acre property. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

