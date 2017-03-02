WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 36-42 Main St.

Thursday, March 02, 2017
An application for a permit to demolish the commercial building at Westport’s 36-42 Main St. is in process. Built in 1930, the two-story office/storefront complex has 9,906 square feet, is situated on a .2-acre property and changed ownership in November 2014 for $9.2 million. The space was formerly occupied by Bobby Q’s, Shoe-Inn, and The Brownstone as well as offices upstairs. Because the building was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/02/17 at 03:04 PM
