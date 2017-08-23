WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 32 Woods Grove Road



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 32 Woods Grove Road is in process. Built in 1953, the one-story ranch has 1,109-square feet, is situated on a .23-acre property and changed ownership in September 2016 for $520,000. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

