Wednesday, August 23, 2017

WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 32 Woods Grove Road

An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 32 Woods Grove Road is in process. Built in 1953, the one-story ranch has 1,109-square feet, is situated on a .23-acre property and changed ownership in September 2016 for $520,000. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

