WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 2 Keyser Road



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 2 Keyser Road, at the corner of Imperial Avenue, is in process. Built in 1947, the 1-1/2 story cape has 1,637-square feet, is situated on a .34-acre property and last changed ownership in January, 2016 for $920,000. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

