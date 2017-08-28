Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, August 28, 2017

WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 277 Bayberry Lane

An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 227 Bayberry Lane is in process. Built in 1933, the two-story colonial has 2,666-square feet, is situated on a 1.74-acre property and changed ownership in December 2014 for $935,000. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

