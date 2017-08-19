WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 265 Main St.



An application for a permit to demolish the barn at Westport’s 265 Main St. is in process. Built in c.1900, the two-story barn has 480-square feet and is situated on a .33-acre property. The barn was heavily damaged in a fire in September 2016. (See WestportNow, Sept. 1, 2016) Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

