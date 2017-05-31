Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, May 31, 2017

WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 23 Old Road

WestportNow.com Image
An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 23 Old Road, off Post Road East, is in process. Built in 1948, the 1-1/2 story cape has 1,532-square feet and is situated on a .69-acre property. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

