WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 23 Old Road



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 23 Old Road, off Post Road East, is in process. Built in 1948, the 1-1/2 story cape has 1,532-square feet and is situated on a .69-acre property. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

