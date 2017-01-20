WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 22 Long Lots Lane



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 22 Long Lots Lane is in process. Built in 1954, the 1-1/4 story cape has 1,517-square feet, is situated on a .26-acre property and changed ownership in November for $550,000. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

