WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 21 Saint John Place



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 21 Saint John Place, off Main Street, is in process. Built in 1936, the one-story ranch has 1,145-square feet, is situated on a .25-acre property and last exchanged ownership, according to assessor records, in April 1991 for $195,000. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

