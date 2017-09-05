Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Tuesday, September 05, 2017

WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 21 Saint John Place

An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 21 Saint John Place, off Main Street, is in process. Built in 1936, the one-story ranch has 1,145-square feet, is situated on a .25-acre property and last exchanged ownership, according to assessor records, in April 1991 for $195,000. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

