WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 20 Bridge St.



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 20 Bridge St. is in process. Built in 1950, the one-story ranch has 1,256-square feet and is situated on a .72-acre property. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

