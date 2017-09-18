WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 1 Pine Tree Drive



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 1 Pine Tree Drive, off Roseville Road, is in process. Built in 1966, the two-story colonial has 2,420-square feet and is situated on a one-acre property. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

