WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 15 Valley Road



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 15 Valley Road, between Greens Farms Road and Hillspoint Road, is in process. Built in 1955, the one-story split has 1,449-square feet, is situated on a .52-acre property and changed hands for $450,000 in March 2000, according to Town Assessor records. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

