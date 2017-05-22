Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, May 22, 2017

WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 15 Valley Road

WestportNow.com Image
An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 15 Valley Road, between Greens Farms Road and Hillspoint Road, is in process. Built in 1955, the one-story split has 1,449-square feet, is situated on a .52-acre property and changed hands for $450,000 in March 2000, according to Town Assessor records. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 05/22/17 at 12:21 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy