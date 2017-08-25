WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 15 Norwalk Ave.



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 15 Norwalk Ave. in the Compo Beach area is in process. Built in 1929, the 1-1/4 story cape has 1,665-square feet, is situated on a .11-acre property and changed ownership in September 2014 for $1,085,000. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

