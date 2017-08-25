Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Thursday, August 24, 2017

WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 15 Norwalk Ave.

WestportNow.com Image
An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 15 Norwalk Ave. in the Compo Beach area is in process. Built in 1929, the 1-1/4 story cape has 1,665-square feet, is situated on a .11-acre property and changed ownership in September 2014 for $1,085,000. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

