WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 15 Hilltop Trail



An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 15 Hilltop Trail, off Morningside Drive South, is in process. Built in 1948, the one-story ranch has 1,401-square feet, is situated on a .33-acre property and changed ownership in October for $499,900. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

