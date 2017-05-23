WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 15 Covlee Drive

Tuesday, May 23, 2017
By Dave Matlow
The house at Westport’s 15 Covlee Drive in the Saugatuck Shores area is WestportNow’s Teardown of the Day -— with an unusual history to it.
It was in 2005 that the 1952-built, two-story split gained some notoriety because its owner, Joan Raymond, was so unhappy with the way the neighborhood was changing that she erected a lawn sign outside her house: “Slow: Pre-McMansion Historic District.”
Her action and the resulting WestportNow story (see WestportNow June 10, 2005) brought lots of attention to the retired dietitian. She died in July 2011 at age 82. (See WestportNow July 20, 2011)
Not only did Raymond publicly display her feelings through a lawn sign, but she also taped a sign to a window offering guided tours of her disappearing lifestyle.
It said no appointment was needed for a visit to a “vintage house” of the 50s.
The house, with 2,693-square feet, is situated on a .53-acre property and changed ownership in February 2012 for $1.64 million, according to town records.
Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the Westport Historic District Commission will review the application.
Posted 05/23/17 at 09:43 AM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Letter: Support Your Local Firefighters
Previous entry: Power Outage Hits Parts of Westport
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East