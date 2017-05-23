WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 15 Covlee Drive

By Dave Matlow

The house at Westport’s 15 Covlee Drive in the Saugatuck Shores area is WestportNow’s Teardown of the Day -— with an unusual history to it.



The house at 15 Covlee Drive is little changed from this 2005 photo. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

It was in 2005 that the 1952-built, two-story split gained some notoriety because its owner, Joan Raymond, was so unhappy with the way the neighborhood was changing that she erected a lawn sign outside her house: “Slow: Pre-McMansion Historic District.”

Her action and the resulting WestportNow story (see WestportNow June 10, 2005) brought lots of attention to the retired dietitian. She died in July 2011 at age 82. (See WestportNow July 20, 2011)

Not only did Raymond publicly display her feelings through a lawn sign, but she also taped a sign to a window offering guided tours of her disappearing lifestyle.

It said no appointment was needed for a visit to a “vintage house” of the 50s.

The house, with 2,693-square feet, is situated on a .53-acre property and changed ownership in February 2012 for $1.64 million, according to town records.

Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the Westport Historic District Commission will review the application.