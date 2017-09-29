Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, September 29, 2017

WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 14 Roosevelt Road

An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 15 Roosevelt Road, in the Compo Beach area, is in process. Built in 1925, the 2-1/4 story conventional has 2,479-square feet and is situated on a .22-acre property. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

