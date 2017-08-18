Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, August 18, 2017

WestportNow Teardow of the Day: 12 Bridge St.

An application for a permit to demolish the house at Westport’s 12 Bridge St. is in process. Built in 1932, the one-story cottage has 572-square feet, is situated on a .51-acre waterfront property and last changed ownership, according to assessor records, in July 1995 for $140,000.. Because the house was built more than 50 years ago, the application will be reviewed by the Westport Historic District Commission. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

