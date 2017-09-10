Westporters Salute 9/11 CT United Ride

Sunday, September 10, 2017
Westporters today cheered the 16th annual 9/11 CT United Ride through Westport at the intersection of Post Road West and Wilton Road/Riverside Avenue. The parade with thousands of participants rode through 11 municipalities before ending up in Bridgeport. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
