Westporters Lead Chinese New Year Celebration



Westport residents Steven Chin (l), president of the Fairfield County Chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans, chats with with well known pianist Frederic Chiu tonight at the Westport Woman’s Club celebrating the Chinese New Year, the year of the rooster. Chiu performed Gao Ping’s “Nostalgia” and “Katyusha.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

