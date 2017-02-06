Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Carefree Boat Club - Boating Without Owning
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, February 06, 2017

Westporter Stars in WCT Production of ‘Doubt: A Parable’

The Westport Community Theatre production of “Doubt: A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley, takes the stage from Friday through Sunday, Feb. 26.

WestportNow.com Image
Susan Stanton: plays Sister Aloysius. Contributed photo

Kevin Pelkey directs the local cast of Kristen Gagliardi, Tondrea Mabins, T. Sean Maher and Westport resident Susan Stanton.

Stanton portrays Sister Aloysius in the show that has received the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play.

Stanton’s recent roles include Anna in “Two, Nat in Rabbit Hole“ and “All My Children.” Her film, “Letting Go.” premiered at Lincoln Center’s Dance on Camera Festival, and she has performed in Ionesco’s “The Bald Soprano” and Gogol’s “The Nose” and “Hey Big Spender” at Play With Your Food.

In “Doubt,” set in 1964, Father Flynn, the progressive and beloved priest at the St. Nicholas Church School in the Bronx preaches about the value of uncertainty.

When an unconscionable accusation is leveled against the Father, Sister Aloysius, a rigidly conservative nun and the school principal, realizes that the only way to get justice is to create it herself.

Performances are Saturdays at 8 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, with a Thursday performance on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students, and can be purchased at westportcommunitytheatre.com or by calling (203) 226-1983.

The Westport Community Theatre is located at the Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave.

       Share

Posted 02/06/17 at 01:36 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Applications Being Accepted for State and Local Tax Relief Programs

Previous entry: Flu Cases on the Rise; WWHD Still has Vaccine

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Riverside Restoration will help get you back to normal - 24/7 Emegency Response 203-227-2655 WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC