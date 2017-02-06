Westporter Stars in WCT Production of ‘Doubt: A Parable’

The Westport Community Theatre production of “Doubt: A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley, takes the stage from Friday through Sunday, Feb. 26.



Susan Stanton: plays Sister Aloysius. Contributed photo plays Sister Aloysius.

Kevin Pelkey directs the local cast of Kristen Gagliardi, Tondrea Mabins, T. Sean Maher and Westport resident Susan Stanton.

Stanton portrays Sister Aloysius in the show that has received the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play.

Stanton’s recent roles include Anna in “Two, Nat in Rabbit Hole“ and “All My Children.” Her film, “Letting Go.” premiered at Lincoln Center’s Dance on Camera Festival, and she has performed in Ionesco’s “The Bald Soprano” and Gogol’s “The Nose” and “Hey Big Spender” at Play With Your Food.

In “Doubt,” set in 1964, Father Flynn, the progressive and beloved priest at the St. Nicholas Church School in the Bronx preaches about the value of uncertainty.

When an unconscionable accusation is leveled against the Father, Sister Aloysius, a rigidly conservative nun and the school principal, realizes that the only way to get justice is to create it herself.

Performances are Saturdays at 8 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, with a Thursday performance on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students, and can be purchased at westportcommunitytheatre.com or by calling (203) 226-1983.

The Westport Community Theatre is located at the Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave.