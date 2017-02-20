Westporter Playing with the Globetrotters: ‘A Dream Come True”

Monday, February 20, 2017
Westport resident Chris Dobransky (c), a physical education teacher at a New York City high school, warms up with Harlem Globetrotters today at New York’s Madison Square Garden before joining in as a guest player. Dobransky, 33, who has mastered an array of basketball trick shots, was surprised with the invite last week. (See WestportNow Nov. 13, 2017) “It’s the mecca,” he said of the Garden venue. “It’s a dream come true for any sports fan ... My heart’s still racing.” He brought along his kids, adding: “They’ve never been here — and the first time they see their daddy play, you can’t write a better story.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo from WNBC-TV
Posted 02/20/17 at 09:20 PM
