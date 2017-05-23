Westporter Off to Become U.S. Senate Page

Monday, May 22, 2017
Ethan Parker, 16, of Westport is off to Washington, D.C. this summer to work as a U.S. Senate page under the sponsorship of New York Sen. Charles Schumer, the Senate minority leader.
The Greens Farms Academy honor roll sophomore is one of 30 students from across the country who will serve the 100 senators.
His passion for politics goes back to elementary school when he closely followed the 2008 presidential election won by Barack Obama over John McCain.
“I was this 8-year-old kid watching the debates, speeches and party conventions,” Ethan said. “I even had a map that I updated daily, marked with red and blue states, electoral numbers and the candidates.”
Ethan is an active member of the school’s Model U.N. club, Community Service Board, the Beachside Express A Cappella group, Jazz Band and Theater Department.
He will continue his Washington, D.C. residence when he joins 23 high school juniors from around the world at the School of Ethics and Global Leadership (SEGL) for the fall semester.
