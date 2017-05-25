Westporter Arrested in Insider-Trading Scheme

A hedge fund employee from Westport was among four persons arrested today in connection with an insider-trading scheme prosecutors said converted government secrets into hedge fund profits.



Theodore Huber: hedge fund employee. File photo hedge fund employee.

Theodore Huber, 55, was arrested on conspiracy, securities fraud and other charges contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said.

At the same time, it was revealed that another hedge fund employee, Jordan Fogel, 33, of Sands Point, New York, pleaded guilty on Friday and is cooperating with investigators in the case against the other four.

According to court documents, Huber was a partner and analyst at Deerfield Management Co., a healthcare-focused hedge fund in New York, along with Robert Olan, 46, of Rumson, New Jersey, who was also arrested. Also arrested were David Blaszczak, 41, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina and Christopher Worrall, 39 of Linthicum Heights, Maryland.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim said the defendants used “highly sensitive and confidential information” from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to enable the three hedge fund workers to make over $3.5 million illegally for their company from 2012 through 2014.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the profits reached $3.9 million.

“Just like trading on material nonpublic corporate information can be a federal crime, so can trading based on secret government information,” Kim said.

Prosecutors said Blaszczak was a consultant at several Washington, D.C.-based firms that in return for a fee provide so-called political intelligence such as analysis about how changes in government reimbursement rates would affect publicly traded healthcare-related companies.

Before he became a consultant, Blaszczak worked at the CMS as a special assistant to the CMS administrator, prosecutors said.

Authorities said he remained friends with CMS employee Worrall, who fed him secrets while working in the director’s office as a special assistant. According to court papers, Blaszczak fed government secrets to the hedge fund employees.

Attorney Barry Berke, representing Huber, told The Associated Press his client “did absolutely nothing wrong.”

“At all times, his research was based on detailed and rigorous analysis as well as the type of information regularly and properly relied upon by institutional investors in evaluating health care and medical companies,” Berke said in a statement.

“Mr. Huber and his counsel look forward to his day in court where it will be shown that this prosecution is an ill-advised attempt to transform entirely innocent research and trading into a crime.”

Prosecutors said Huber faces up to 25 years in prison.

See text of the announcement of the arrests HERE.