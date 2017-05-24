Westport Woman’s Club Awards Annual Grants

Wednesday, May 24, 2017
The Westport Woman’s Club (WWC) today presented $30,000 in community services grants to 28 local nonprofit organizations. Also awarded were Bedford Hall grants, which allow a one time per year free use of the hall by nonprofits for fundraising or friend-raising purposes. Recipients posed with First Selectman Jim Marpe (l). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Davae Matlow for WestportNow.com
