Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Schedule your CoolSculpting consultation now and say Goodbye to Fat! Westport MediSpa, 203.227.5437, 32 Imperial Avenue, Westport, CT
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Westport Woman’s Club Awards Annual Grants

WestportNow.com Image
The Westport Woman’s Club (WWC) today presented $30,000 in community services grants to 28 local nonprofit organizations. Also awarded were Bedford Hall grants, which allow a one time per year free use of the hall by nonprofits for fundraising or friend-raising purposes. Recipients posed with First Selectman Jim Marpe (l). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Davae Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 05/24/17 at 11:46 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy