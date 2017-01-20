Westport Will Send 250 to 300 to Washington March



Some of the signs prepated by Democratic women in Westport for Saurday’s march on Washington. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

Between 250 and 300 Westport women are set to take part in the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, the first day of Donald Trump’s presidency, Melissa Kane, chairman of Democratic Town Committee, said today.

“We are going to make a very loud statement that we are watching, and that we are not going to stand for the overturning of any of the rights we have fought so hard for,” said Kane, who added that a sign making session was held on Monday.

She is one of Connecticut’s 20 women organizers who expect to turn out 5,000 to 6,000 women statewide for the rally. She said that about 200,000 women from across the country are expected.

Kane said two buses are set to leave from Westport at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, but she declined to disclose the location(s).

In addition to the buses, Kane said other women she has spoken to are driving, flying or taking the train.

She said they will join the Connecticut contingent around 9 a.m. on the northwest side of the National Museum of the American Indian. The buses are expected to return to town around midnight.

“It’s important because I really feel if you’re unhappy about something, you need to stand up, and I think the Donald Trump’s rhetoric and the choices for his cabinet have threatened insulted and put at risk so many Americans of all backgrounds and women in general,” Kane said. “This march is only the beginning.”

Phone calls and emails to Tim Wetmore, chairman of the Republican Town Committee, asking if he or any Westporters were going to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration ceremonies were not returned.

First Selectman Jim Marpe, a Republican, said he would not be attending.

—James Lomuscio