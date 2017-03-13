Westport Town Hall Closed Tuesday

Monday, March 13, 2017
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe announced today that due to the anticipated storm, Westport Town Hall will be closed Tuesday.
All public meetings scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled and will be rescheduled as appropriate.
Posted 03/13/17 at 02:23 PM
