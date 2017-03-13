Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, March 13, 2017

Westport Town Hall Closed Tuesday

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe announced today that due to the anticipated storm, Westport Town Hall will be closed Tuesday.

All public meetings scheduled for Tuesday have been canceled and will be rescheduled as appropriate.

Posted 03/13/17 at 02:23 PM



