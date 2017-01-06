‘Westport to Cuba’ Reception Tonight at Saugatuck Church

Friday, January 06, 2017
The Saugatuck Congregational Church today will host a reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Westport to Cuba: Building Bridges” in Hoskins Hall to celebrate its mission trip to Cuba last June. There will be food, festivities, and an exhibit of photographs from the trip. All photos were taken by some of the 25 Staples students and 15 chaperones on the trip, depicting a mostly unseen slice of Cuban life, including street scenes from remote villages, home churches, an orphanage, a working farm, a dance party and more. Pictured are (l-r) Dan Long, Kathy Ross, and Miggs Burroughs hanging one of the photographs that will be featured. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Photo by MaryEllen Hendricks
Posted 01/06/17 at 09:06 AM
