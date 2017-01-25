Westport Schools Head: ‘I Hope DeVos Causes Us No Harm’

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Westport Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer (r) today told a League of Women Voters of Westport brown bag lunch at Town Hall that she is carefully warching Betsy DeVos, President Trump’s choice for education secretary. She said of DeVos, who heads a pro-school-choice advocacy group: “I am hopeful that she is willing to learn … I hope she causes no harm to us in Connecticut.” Palmer said welcomes suggestions from Westport residents and is always availablr to answer questions.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/25/17 at 05:38 PM
