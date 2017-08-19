Westport Rotary Helps Out in Bridgeport



Westport Rotary Club volunteers, in support of the Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County, today assisted in the construction of a house at 677 Noble St., Bridgeport. Frank Bakos, Habitat project manager, said his organization is currently building 11 houses in Bridgeport and, with the assistance of volunteers, has constructed 180 residences to date. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

