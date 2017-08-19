Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Westport Rotary Helps Out in Bridgeport

WestportNow.com Image
Westport Rotary Club volunteers, in support of the Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County, today assisted in the construction of a house at 677 Noble St., Bridgeport. Frank Bakos, Habitat project manager, said his organization is currently building 11 houses in Bridgeport and, with the assistance of volunteers, has constructed 180 residences to date. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 08/19/17 at 03:38 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Perfect Beach Day

Previous entry: Lending a Hand