Sunday, October 01, 2017

Westport Republicans Hold Open House

The Westport Republican Town Committee’s held an open house today at its campaign headquarters at 170 Post Road West. Among those in attendance were First Selectman Jim Marpe, Selectman candidate Jen Tooker, Board of Finance candidates Andrea Moore and Vik Muktavaram, Board of Education members Karen Kleine and Jeannie Smith, and Zoning Board of Appeals candidate Tom Hood. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

