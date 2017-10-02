Westport Republicans Hold Open House

Sunday, October 01, 2017
The Westport Republican Town Committee’s held an open house today at its campaign headquarters at 170 Post Road West. Among those in attendance were First Selectman Jim Marpe, Selectman candidate Jen Tooker, Board of Finance candidates Andrea Moore and Vik Muktavaram, Board of Education members Karen Kleine and Jeannie Smith, and Zoning Board of Appeals candidate Tom Hood. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 10/01/17 at 07:17 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Monday, October 2, 2017
Previous entry: Author: ‘Sex With Strangers’ ‘Resonates in Today’s Moment’
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Already too late.
Not too late.
@joshuawongcf
#JoshuaWong
#UmbrellaMovement
Adolfo's Umbrellas