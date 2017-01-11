Westport Real Estate Price Changes

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Westport price changes over the past week:
10 Hickory Hill Road $649,000->$639,000
107 Valley Road $649,000->$648,000
3 Beechwood Lane $749,000->$719,000
295 Greens Farms Road $950,000->$899,000
25 Stoneboat Road $995,000->$899,000
250 Saugatuck Ave. $999,000->$990,000
1 Donald Drive (RAISED) $995,000->$1,015,000
31 Regents Park $1,150,000->$1,025,000
171 Roseville Road $1,175,000->$1,150,000
8 Waterside Terrace $1,749,000->$1,649,000
223 Bayberry Lane $1,995,000->$1,925,000
1 Michele Lane $2,500,000->$2,400,000
9 Rockyfield Road $2,699,000->$2,499,000
81 Coleytown Road $3,499,000->$2,995,000
25 Flower Farm Circle $3,675,000->$3,499,000
9 Burr Farms Road $3,699,000->$3,599,000
4 Sprucewood Lane $3,799,000->$3,675,000
1 Bluewater Hill South $3,950,000->$3,749,000
74 Morningside Drive South $4,250,000->$3,999,999
