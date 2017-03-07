Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Westport Country Playhouse, The Pianists of Willesden Lane, April 5-9, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, March 07, 2017

Westport Real Estate Price Changes

Westport real estate price changes over the past week:

21 Hale St.              $470,000->$459,000
111 Valley Road             $590,000->$575,000
299 Main St.            $689,000->$675,000
241 Bayberry Lane         $699,999->$679,900
16 Valley Field Road         $994,000->$929,900
86 Maple Ave. South     $1,212,500->$1,150,000
118 Wilton Road         $1,299,000->$1,159,000  
8 Calumet Road         $1,245,000->$1,200,000
2 Fairview Drive         $1,399,000->$1,299,000
222 Compo Road South   $1,590,000->$1,490,000
82 Clapboard Hill Road   $1,749,000->$1,549,000
11 Ambler Road West   $2,099,000->$1,999,000
27 Stonybrook Road     $2,200,000->$1,999,999  
45 Beachside Ave.    $9,490,000->$8,900,000
—Judy Szablak

       Share

Posted 03/07/17 at 01:52 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Real Estate Report: Healthy Spring Market

Previous entry: Record Number of Entries for TEAM Westport Essay Contest

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
sponsors
Garden Party Gala: Saturday, March 11, 2017 | 7:00-11:00PM at Earthplace Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Riverside Restoration will help get you back to normal - 24/7 Emegency Response 203-227-2655 WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org

Support a classroom.
Build a future.
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC