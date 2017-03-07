Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Westport real estate price changes over the past week:
21 Hale St. $470,000->$459,000
111 Valley Road $590,000->$575,000
299 Main St. $689,000->$675,000
241 Bayberry Lane $699,999->$679,900
16 Valley Field Road $994,000->$929,900
86 Maple Ave. South $1,212,500->$1,150,000
118 Wilton Road $1,299,000->$1,159,000
8 Calumet Road $1,245,000->$1,200,000
2 Fairview Drive $1,399,000->$1,299,000
222 Compo Road South $1,590,000->$1,490,000
82 Clapboard Hill Road $1,749,000->$1,549,000
11 Ambler Road West $2,099,000->$1,999,000
27 Stonybrook Road $2,200,000->$1,999,999
45 Beachside Ave. $9,490,000->$8,900,000
—Judy Szablak
Posted 03/07/17 at 01:52 PM
Comments
