Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Westport real estate price changes over the past week:
23 Old Road $685,000->$640,000
132 Regents Park $739,000->$736,500
6 Fermily Lane $793,000->$749,000
6 Berkeley Hill $860,000->$840,000
3 Ivy Knoll $1,178,000->$1,128,000
(increase) 37 Center St. $1,299,000->$1,410,000
93 Roseville Road $1,529,000 ->$1,424,900
1 Canning Lane $1,795,000->$1,695,000
25 Maple Ave. North $2,225,000->$2,185,000
7 Northfield Drive $2,300,000->$2,280,000
56 Maple Ave. North $2,499,000->$2,395,000
7 Tranquility Lane $2,750,000->$2,399,000
3 Hillside Road $4,499,000->$4,199,000
—Judy Szablak
Posted 02/21/17 at 10:05 PM
