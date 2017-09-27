Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Westport real estate price changes over the past week:
3 Richmondville Ave. $549,998->$529,000
17 High Gate Road $700,000->$679,000
1 Tiffany Lane $749,900->$729,900
242 Bayberry Lane $789,000->$730,00
98 North Ave. $799,500->$730,000
132 Regents Park $755,000->$752,000
10 Treadwell Ave. $795,000->$774,90
225 North Ave. $999,000->$975,000
34 Maple Lane $1,429,000->$1,399,000
37 Sniffen Road $1,575,000->$1,549,000
79 Coleytown Road $1,795,000->$1,775,000
34 Cross Highway $1,849,000->$1,795,000
14 Danbury Ave. $1,899,000->$1,879,000
6 Hillandale Lane $2,425,000->$2,349,000
22 Warnock Drive $2,499,000->$2,395,000
2 Brightfield Lane $2,875,000->$2,799,000
9 Burr Farms Road $3,380,000->$3,280,000
—Judy Szablak
Comments
