Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Restaurant Week runs from October 1st - 15th, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Westport Real Estate Price Changes

Westport real estate price changes over the past week:

3 Richmondville Ave.      $549,998->$529,000
17 High Gate Road         $700,000->$679,000
1 Tiffany Lane             $749,900->$729,900
242 Bayberry Lane         $789,000->$730,00
98 North Ave.            $799,500->$730,000
132 Regents Park         $755,000->$752,000
10 Treadwell Ave.        $795,000->$774,90
225 North Ave.          $999,000->$975,000
34 Maple Lane         $1,429,000->$1,399,000
37 Sniffen Road       $1,575,000->$1,549,000
79 Coleytown Road   $1,795,000->$1,775,000
34 Cross Highway     $1,849,000->$1,795,000
14 Danbury Ave.      $1,899,000->$1,879,000
6 Hillandale Lane       $2,425,000->$2,349,000
22 Warnock Drive     $2,499,000->$2,395,000
2 Brightfield Lane     $2,875,000->$2,799,000
9 Burr Farms Road   $3,380,000->$3,280,000
—Judy Szablak

       Share

Posted 09/27/17 at 10:15 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy