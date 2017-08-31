Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Westport Real Estate Price Changes

Westport real estate price changes over the past week:

230 Saugatuck Ave. Unit 15   $599,000->$575,000
7 Sue Terrace                 $649,500->$629,000
8 Manor Drive                 $699,000->$675,000
19 Roseville Road             $720,000->$689,000
33 Hillandale Road             $729,000->$699,000
132 Regents Park             $759,000->$755,000
242 Bayberry Lane             $819,000->$789,000
6 Stoneboat Road         $1,099,000->$1,038,000
7 Eno Lane                 $1,249,412->$1,149,000
12 Wedgewood Road     $1,099,000->$1,250,000 *increased
14 Danbury Ave.          $1,945,000->$1,899,000
3 Pheasant Lane           $2,249,000->$1,999,000
4 Silver Brook Road       $2,495,000->$2,350,000
32 Edgewater Hillside     $2,599,000->$2,500,000
3 Plunkett Place           $2,950,000->$2,750,000
11 Wedgewood Road     $3,949,900->$3,850,000
41 Burnham Hill           $4,299,000->$4,199,000
—Judy Szablak

       Share

Posted 08/30/17 at 08:47 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy