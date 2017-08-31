Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Westport real estate price changes over the past week:
230 Saugatuck Ave. Unit 15 $599,000->$575,000
7 Sue Terrace $649,500->$629,000
8 Manor Drive $699,000->$675,000
19 Roseville Road $720,000->$689,000
33 Hillandale Road $729,000->$699,000
132 Regents Park $759,000->$755,000
242 Bayberry Lane $819,000->$789,000
6 Stoneboat Road $1,099,000->$1,038,000
7 Eno Lane $1,249,412->$1,149,000
12 Wedgewood Road $1,099,000->$1,250,000 *increased
14 Danbury Ave. $1,945,000->$1,899,000
3 Pheasant Lane $2,249,000->$1,999,000
4 Silver Brook Road $2,495,000->$2,350,000
32 Edgewater Hillside $2,599,000->$2,500,000
3 Plunkett Place $2,950,000->$2,750,000
11 Wedgewood Road $3,949,900->$3,850,000
41 Burnham Hill $4,299,000->$4,199,000
—Judy Szablak
