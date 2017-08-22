Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Westport Real Estate Price Changes

Westport real estate price changes over the past week:

319 Bayberry Lane           $650,000->$617,500
448 Riverside Ave.          $724,900->$694,000
10 Lockwood Circle           $775,000->$750,000
132 Regents Park             $759,000->$755,000
6 Brookside Place             $799,500->$779,000
1 Charcoal Hill Road         $945,000->$865,000
27 Drumlin Road             $958,000->$928,000
7 Stone Drive             $1,050,000->$1,000,000
4 Christmas Lake Lane   $1,065,000->$1,025,000
27 Fairfield Ave.          $1,200,000->$1,100,000
10 Mills St.                $1,269,000->$1,195,000
49 Reichert Circle         $1,399,000->$1,299,000
6 Linden St.              $1,649,000->$1,589,000
9 Dexter Road           $1,649,000->$1,619,000
15 High Point Road       $1,689,000->$1,625,000
10 Covlee Drive           $1,849,000->$1,745,000
14 Danbury Ave.        $1,945,000->$1,899,000
9 Pheasant Lane         $2,374,000->$2,249,000
19 Center St.            $2,475,000->$2,399,000
43 Red Coat Road       $2,499,000->$2,399,000
111 Harbor Road         $2,800,000->$2,700,000
21 Juniper Road         $2,849,000->$2,749,000
9 River Lane             $3,495,000->$3,395,000
—Judy Szablak

