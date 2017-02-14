Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Westport real estate price changes over the past week:
8 Kirock Place $729,000->$715,000
1 Evergreen Parkway $908,800->$865,000
8 Catamount Road $1,199,000->$1,099,000
86 Maple Ave. South $1,250,500->$1,212,500
116 Weston Road $1,325,000->$1,299,000
3 Dexter Road $1,375,000->$1,299,000
48 Clinton Ave. $1,599,000->$1,575,000
46 Gorham Ave. $1,825,000->$1,775,000
2 Woodhill Road $2,195,000->$2,095,000
319 Greens Farms Road $2,295,000->$2,200,000
18 Sturges Common $3,499,000->$3,398,000
4 Sprucewood Lane $3,675,000->$3,499,000
114 Beachside Ave. $32 million ->$28 million
—Judy Szablak
Posted 02/14/17 at 11:22 AM
Comments
