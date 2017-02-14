Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Westport Real Estate Price Changes

Westport real estate price changes over the past week:

8 Kirock Place               $729,000->$715,000
1 Evergreen Parkway       $908,800->$865,000
8 Catamount Road       $1,199,000->$1,099,000
86 Maple Ave. South     $1,250,500->$1,212,500
116 Weston Road         $1,325,000->$1,299,000
3 Dexter Road             $1,375,000->$1,299,000
48 Clinton Ave.          $1,599,000->$1,575,000
46 Gorham Ave.        $1,825,000->$1,775,000
2 Woodhill Road           $2,195,000->$2,095,000
319 Greens Farms Road     $2,295,000->$2,200,000
18 Sturges Common       $3,499,000->$3,398,000
4 Sprucewood Lane       $3,675,000->$3,499,000
114 Beachside Ave.      $32 million ->$28 million

—Judy Szablak

