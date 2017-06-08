Thursday, June 08, 2017
Westport real estate price changes over the past week:
71 Whitney Glen $485,000->$450,000
6 Overlook Road $999,000->$968,000
63 Richmondville Ave. $1,079,000->$1,029,000
15 Pequot Trail $1,149,000->$1,099,000
180 Wilton Road $1,290,000->$1,190,000
40 Terra Nova Circle $1,275,000->$1,195,000
19 Eno Lane $1,249,000->$1,199,000
183 Roseville Road $1,245,000->$1,225,000
7 Eno Lane $1,399,000->$1,348,412
7 Indian Point Lane $1,499,000->$1,349,000
1 Windrush Lane $1,374,900->$1,349,000
26 Webb Road $1,425,000->$1,400,000
37 Center St. $1,499,000->$1,450,000
3 Indian Point Lane $1,589,000->$1,499,000
34 Sturges Commons $1,689,000->$1,649,000
2 Taylor Lane $1,899,000->$1,749,000
6 Hillandale Lane $2,585,000->$2,425,000
19 Center St. $2,549,000->$2,475,000
5 Forest Drive $2,799,000->$2,749,000
—Judy Szablak
Comments
