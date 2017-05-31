Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Westport real estate price changes over the past week:
71 Whitney Glen $499,000->$485,000
13 Poplar Plains Road $750,000->$699,000
17 High Gate Road $752,000->$729,000
14 Catamount Road $739,000->$735,000
6 Berkeley Hill $820,000->$800,000
282 Saugatuck Ave. $889,000->$870,000
15 Birch St. $999,000->$959,000
27 Drumlin Road $1,100,000->$998,000
5 Viking Green $1,299,000->$1,199,000
58 Weston Road $1,225,000->$1,199,000
21 Punch Bowl Drive $1,599,000->$1,499,000
7 Tranquility Lane $1,895,000->$1,549,000
6 Weathervane Hill $1,599,000->$1,549,000
22 Pumpkin Hill $1,899,000->$1,850,000
196 Long Lots Road $1,999,000->$1,899,000
46 Wright St. $2,150,000->$1,975,000
61 Old Road $2,249,000->$2,049,000
12 Sandhopper Trail $2,299,000->$2,100,000
104 Easton Road $2,492,000->$2,399,000
10 Yankee Hill Road $2,699,000->$2,499,000
6 Twin Circle Drive $3,345,000->$3,295,000
4 Sandpiper Road $3,850,000->$3,650,000
—Judy Szablak
Comments
