Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
2017 YANKEE DOODLE FAIR JUNE 15TH – JUNE 18TH Sponsored by The Westport Woman’s Club 44 Imperial Avenue
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Westport Real Estate Price Changes

Westport real estate price changes over the past week:

71 Whitney Glen           $499,000->$485,000
13 Poplar Plains Road     $750,000->$699,000
17 High Gate Road         $752,000->$729,000
14 Catamount Road         $739,000->$735,000
6 Berkeley Hill             $820,000->$800,000
282 Saugatuck Ave.      $889,000->$870,000
15 Birch St.                $999,000->$959,000
27 Drumlin Road         $1,100,000->$998,000
5 Viking Green         $1,299,000->$1,199,000
58 Weston Road       $1,225,000->$1,199,000
21 Punch Bowl Drive   $1,599,000->$1,499,000
7 Tranquility Lane       $1,895,000->$1,549,000
6 Weathervane Hill     $1,599,000->$1,549,000
22 Pumpkin Hill       $1,899,000->$1,850,000
196 Long Lots Road   $1,999,000->$1,899,000
46 Wright St.          $2,150,000->$1,975,000
61 Old Road           $2,249,000->$2,049,000
12 Sandhopper Trail   $2,299,000->$2,100,000
104 Easton Road       $2,492,000->$2,399,000
10 Yankee Hill Road   $2,699,000->$2,499,000
6 Twin Circle Drive     $3,345,000->$3,295,000
4 Sandpiper Road       $3,850,000->$3,650,000
—Judy Szablak

       Share

Posted 05/31/17 at 03:00 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy