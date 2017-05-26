Friday, May 26, 2017
Westport real estate price changes over the past week:
103 Cavalry Road $699,000->$639,000
19 Easton Road $699,000->$649,000
98 North Ave. $895,000->$799,500
12 Tupelo Road $925,000->$860,000
139 Imperial Ave. $997,000->$975,000
4 Lowlyn Road $1,099,000->$1,025,000
11 Partrick Lane $1,150,000->$1,099,000
4 Christmas Lake Lane $1,175,000->$1,099,000
8 Abbotts Lane $1,224,900->$1,195,000
33 Colony Road $1,249,000->$1,195,000
5 Viking Green $1,299,000->$1,199,000
19 Eno Lane $1,299,000->$1,249,000
110 C Imperial Ave. $1,349,000->$1,299,000
46 Hillspoint Road $1,399,000->$1,325,000
14 Dawn Drive $1,435,000->$1,399,000
3 Acorn Lane $1,485,000->$1,435,000
6 Linden St. $1,699,000->$1,649,000
18 Hermit Lane $1,750,000->$1,699,000
6 Tranquility Lane $1,885,000->$1,699,000
40 Sturges Commons $1,725,000->$1,699,000
7 River Lane $1,722,500->$1,700,000
15 Island Way $1,868,000->$1,825,000
7 Northfield Drive $2,000,000->$1,850,000
30 Charcoal Hill Road $1,999,000->$1,888,000
9 Old Hill Road $2,199,000->$1,998,000
34 Cross Highway $2,149,000->$2,139,000
86 Bayberry Lane $2,299,000->$2,249,000
1 Bluewater Hill South $3,495,000->$3,275,000
—Judy Szablak
