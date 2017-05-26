Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Friday, May 26, 2017

Westport Real Estate Price Changes

Westport real estate price changes over the past week:

103 Cavalry Road           $699,000->$639,000
19 Easton Road             $699,000->$649,000
98 North Ave.              $895,000->$799,500
12 Tupelo Road             $925,000->$860,000
139 Imperial Ave.          $997,000->$975,000
4 Lowlyn Road           $1,099,000->$1,025,000
11 Partrick Lane           $1,150,000->$1,099,000
4 Christmas Lake Lane   $1,175,000->$1,099,000  
8 Abbotts Lane           $1,224,900->$1,195,000
33 Colony Road           $1,249,000->$1,195,000
5 Viking Green           $1,299,000->$1,199,000
19 Eno Lane             $1,299,000->$1,249,000
110 C Imperial Ave.    $1,349,000->$1,299,000
46 Hillspoint Road         $1,399,000->$1,325,000
14 Dawn Drive             $1,435,000->$1,399,000
3 Acorn Lane             $1,485,000->$1,435,000
6 Linden St.          $1,699,000->$1,649,000
18 Hermit Lane           $1,750,000->$1,699,000
6 Tranquility Lane         $1,885,000->$1,699,000  
40 Sturges Commons     $1,725,000->$1,699,000
7 River Lane             $1,722,500->$1,700,000
15 Island Way             $1,868,000->$1,825,000
7 Northfield Drive         $2,000,000->$1,850,000
30 Charcoal Hill Road     $1,999,000->$1,888,000
9 Old Hill Road           $2,199,000->$1,998,000
34 Cross Highway         $2,149,000->$2,139,000
86 Bayberry Lane         $2,299,000->$2,249,000
1 Bluewater Hill South     $3,495,000->$3,275,000
—Judy Szablak

Posted 05/26/17 at 10:38 AM



