Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Westport real estate price changes over the past week:
60 Clinton Ave. $639,900->$609,900
16 Fairport Road $779,000->$740,000
19 Bulkley Ave South $875,000->$849,000
1 Charcoal Hill Road $995,000->$945,000
40 Burr Farms Road $999,999->$965,000
10 Burr Farms Road $1,095,000->$1,045,000
328 Wilton Road $1,113,400->$1,099,900
183 Roseville Road $1,260,000->$1,245,000
12 Center St/ $1,325,000->$1,275,000
156 North Ave. $1,375,000->$1,299,000
7 Crooked Mile Road $1,450,000->$1,399,000
34 Maple Lane $1,449,000->$1,429,000
35 Tamarac Road $1,599,000->$1,549,000
18 Hermit Lane $1,750,000->$1,699,000
11 Old Hill Road $1,749,000->$1,699,000
40 Sturges Commons $1,725,000->$1,699,000
318 Wilton Road $1,749,000->$1,699,900
7 River Lane $1,722,500->$1,700,000
9 Forest Drive $1,835,000->$1,749,000
8 Harbor Road $1,999,000->$1,899,000
9 Old Hill Road $2,199,000->$1,998,000
7 Dogwood Lane $2,049,000->$1,999,999
165 Cross Highway $2,499,000->$2,349,000
42 Sylvan Road North $2,495,000->$2,395,000
9 Burr Farms Road $3,499,000->$3,380,000
15 Beachside Common $3,998,000->$3,398,000
26 Old Hill Road $3,849,000->$3,550,000
—Judy Szablak
