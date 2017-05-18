Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Cinema Initiative Screening of Sweet Liberty, Saturday, May 20, 4pm, Westport Town Hall
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Westport Real Estate Price Changes

Westport real estate price changes over the past week:

60 Clinton Ave.                $639,900->$609,900
16 Fairport Road               $779,000->$740,000
19 Bulkley Ave South             $875,000->$849,000
1 Charcoal Hill Road           $995,000->$945,000
40 Burr Farms Road           $999,999->$965,000
10 Burr Farms Road       $1,095,000->$1,045,000
328 Wilton Road           $1,113,400->$1,099,900
183 Roseville Road       $1,260,000->$1,245,000
12 Center St/          $1,325,000->$1,275,000
156 North Ave.        $1,375,000->$1,299,000
7 Crooked Mile Road       $1,450,000->$1,399,000
34 Maple Lane             $1,449,000->$1,429,000
35 Tamarac Road         $1,599,000->$1,549,000
18 Hermit Lane             $1,750,000->$1,699,000
11 Old Hill Road           $1,749,000->$1,699,000
40 Sturges Commons     $1,725,000->$1,699,000
318 Wilton Road           $1,749,000->$1,699,900
7 River Lane               $1,722,500->$1,700,000
9 Forest Drive             $1,835,000->$1,749,000
8 Harbor Road             $1,999,000->$1,899,000
9 Old Hill Road             $2,199,000->$1,998,000
7 Dogwood Lane           $2,049,000->$1,999,999
165 Cross Highway         $2,499,000->$2,349,000
42 Sylvan Road North       $2,495,000->$2,395,000
9 Burr Farms Road           $3,499,000->$3,380,000
15 Beachside Common     $3,998,000->$3,398,000
26 Old Hill Road           $3,849,000->$3,550,000
—Judy Szablak

