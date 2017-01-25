Westport Real Estate Price Changes

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Westport price changes over the past week:
68 Whitney Glen Drive $349,000->$320,000
107 Valley Road $648,000->$624,800
6 Berkeley Hill $880,000->$860,000
244-244A Greens Farms Road $1,200,000->$1,190,000
24 Evergreen Ave. $1,299,000 -> $1,199,000
27 Bonnie Brook Road $1,349,000->$1,300,000
2 Fairview Drive $1,449,000->$1,429,000
21 Woody Lane $2,499,000->$2,325,000
15 Blue Ribbon Drive $3,295,000->$3,195,000
—Judy Szablak
Comments
