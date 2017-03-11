Westport RadioShack ‘Definitely Not Closing’

Saturday, March 11, 2017
An employee at Westport’s RadioShack, 877 Post Road East, said today the store “definitely is not closing.” Speaking three days after RadioShack’s parent company filed for bankruptcy, he said he had been transferred from a Fairfield store, which is closing. RadioShack said in its bankruptcy filing it would close 200 stores and evaluate its options for the remaining 1,300. Sprint Corp. said it will turn “several hundred” of the remaining locations into Sprint-only stores, but declined to give a specific number. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/11/17 at 12:27 PM
