Westport Property Transfers Sept. 4 - 8, 2017

Friday, September 22, 2017
Kenneth F. and Sandra K. Edwards to Michael and Lawrence Weiner, 19 Eno Lane, $1,170,000
Richard A. and Laura E. White to Mark and Christine Buchanan, 23 Meeker Road, $885,000
K2 Westport LLC to Drew Aaron and Hana Soukupova, 279 North Ave., $7,000,000
Thomas G. Waller to Elizabeth Lehnard-Reilly, 33 Clinton Ave., $699,000
Andrew Friedman Jr. Estate to Peter M. Klein, 17 April Drive, $705,000
Brett C. and Teresa Barcelona to Nicolas John and Margaret Lucy Marchant, 318 Wilton Road, $1,612,450
Four Seasons Construction LLC to Timothy and Jennifer Garcia, 54 Long Lots Road, $1,750,000
Mark Roszkowski and Kristin Lauria to Christopher G. and Julie D. Gartin, 19 Dover St., $1,775,000
Posted 09/22/17 at 11:49 AM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Police Deputy Chief Penna to Retire Oct. 1
Previous entry: Friday, September 22, 2017 - Autumn Begins
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
BE YOUR BEST SELF
CONTACT US
to LEARN MORE
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East