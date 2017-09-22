Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Friday, September 22, 2017

Westport Property Transfers Sept. 4 - 8, 2017

Kenneth F. and Sandra K. Edwards to Michael and Lawrence Weiner, 19 Eno Lane, $1,170,000WNproperty.jpg

Richard A. and Laura E. White to Mark and Christine Buchanan, 23 Meeker Road, $885,000

K2 Westport LLC to Drew Aaron and Hana Soukupova, 279 North Ave., $7,000,000

Thomas G. Waller to Elizabeth Lehnard-Reilly, 33 Clinton Ave., $699,000

Andrew Friedman Jr. Estate to Peter M. Klein, 17 April Drive, $705,000

Brett C. and Teresa Barcelona to Nicolas John and Margaret Lucy Marchant, 318 Wilton Road, $1,612,450

Four Seasons Construction LLC to Timothy and Jennifer Garcia, 54 Long Lots Road, $1,750,000

Mark Roszkowski and Kristin Lauria to Christopher G. and Julie D. Gartin, 19 Dover St.,  $1,775,000

