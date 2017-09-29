Westport Property Transfers Sept. 11 - 15, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period Sept. 11 - 15, 2017:

Coastal Construction Group LLC to Christopher J. Austin and Tracy J. Mungeam, 7 Country Road, $855,000

Howard J and Tracey S. Steinberg to Meredith G. Anand, 11 Stony Point Road, $4,425,000

Michael Gaffney Trust, Brenda Marie Gaffney Trust to Ashesh Bakshi and Yamini Menon, 1 Pleasant Valley Lane, $1,300,000

Franklin R. Weissberg Trust, Franklin R. Weissberg Pourover Trust to Christopher and Nicole Neil, 8 Rockyfield Road, $735,000

James F. and Kimberly A. Dorion to George Tsahirides and Lillian M. Fortino, 18 Clinton Ave. , $815,000

Kristin and Donald Butts to Gretchen Huwer and Mitchell Green, 299 Main St., $660,000

Janet and Daniel M. Horelik to Timothy K. and Jennifer H. Dolnier, 3 Northside Lane, $1,000,000

Simona K. Pollak Trust, Simona K. Pollak Revokable Trust to 15 Roosevelt LLC 15 Roosevelt Road, $1,605,000

Robert E. Hornung Trust, Donald G. Hornung Residence Trust to Terrence D. and Kristin M. Purcell, 5 Fairfield Ave., $1,267,550

Paul G. Carpenter, c/o Chiropractic Assoc. of Bridgeport LLC to Mary Ciara Webster, 2 Riverside Ave., $895,000

Sarah B. Sullivan to 1 Pine Tree Drive LLC, 1 Pine Tree Drive, $585,000

Michael and Trisha Thompson to Ralf Adrian and Angelika Enders, 12 Fragrant Pines Court, $715,000

Karen Hirshberg Trust, Karen Hirshberg 2003 Revocable Living Trust to Michael Fabisiak and Serena Woroglian, 7 Elizabeth Drive, $1,575,000

Charles W. and Andrea Katter to Nicole and Frederick Klein, 1 Turkey Hill Circle, $1,900,000