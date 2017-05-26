Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, May 26, 2017

Westport Property Transfers May 8 - 12, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period May 8 - 12, 2017:

Ralph Francis Saviano Estate to Nicholas T. Saviano Jr., 78 Sylvan Road North,1/4 Interest, $200,000WNproperty.jpg

Lucky Four Realty LLC to Caitlin Butler, William Courtland Churchfield Walker, 3 Minard Drive, $1,875,000

Edward L. Rulon-Miller to Kevin J. Woods, 8 Calumet Road, $1,125,000

Colin H. and Julia A. Felleman to Casey D. and Emily A. Carpenter, 28 Bauer Place, $677,000

Michele and Michele Hance Ippolito to Kevin and Meredith H. Pleiter, 190 Hillspoint Road, $2,300,000

Kevin J. and Meredith H. Pleiter to Philip Salba and Guelay Mese, 1 Canning Lane, $1,575,000

Thomas Brothers LLC to Jeffrey and Shara Lazar, 5 Woodside Lane, $2,700,000

