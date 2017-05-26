Westport Property Transfers May 8 - 12, 2017

Friday, May 26, 2017
Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period May 8 - 12, 2017:
Ralph Francis Saviano Estate to Nicholas T. Saviano Jr., 78 Sylvan Road North,1/4 Interest, $200,000
Lucky Four Realty LLC to Caitlin Butler, William Courtland Churchfield Walker, 3 Minard Drive, $1,875,000
Edward L. Rulon-Miller to Kevin J. Woods, 8 Calumet Road, $1,125,000
Colin H. and Julia A. Felleman to Casey D. and Emily A. Carpenter, 28 Bauer Place, $677,000
Michele and Michele Hance Ippolito to Kevin and Meredith H. Pleiter, 190 Hillspoint Road, $2,300,000
Kevin J. and Meredith H. Pleiter to Philip Salba and Guelay Mese, 1 Canning Lane, $1,575,000
Thomas Brothers LLC to Jeffrey and Shara Lazar, 5 Woodside Lane, $2,700,000
Posted 05/26/17 at 12:51 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: Woman’s Club Awards Scholarships
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East