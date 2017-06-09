Westport Property Transfers May 22 - 26, 2017

Westport property transfers as reported by the Town Clerk’s office for the period May 22 - 26, 2017:

David J. and Megan M. Loffredo to Pat M. and Leslie M. Caouto, 18 Indian Hill Road, $1,650,000

Michael J. and Jeanne M. Shearer to Green Piper LLC, 148 North Ave., $1,910,000

Mark Laclair, Ward J. and Cynthia G. Doonan to Stanley T. Wells Jr. and Anne O’Grady, 8 Norwalk Ave., $3,000,000

Keith J. and Susan Q. Ritter to Ann Stephanie Morton, 8 Catamount Road, $1,075,000

Alexander and Jill Dimitrief to Steven and Susan E. Kelsey, 223 Bayberry Lane, $1,822,500

Liam and Deborah King aka William to Jared and Danielle McGill, 10 Scofield Place, $745,000

Joanne Kahan to Craig J. and Kim Berry, 24 Manitou Road, $4,550,000

David Cohen to Ronald A. and Hiroko E. Rawald, 15 Green Acre Lane, $5,500,000

75 Beachside Avenue LLC to Andrew Scott and Jenna L. Goldman, 75 Beachside Ave., $6,575,000

Michael and Stephanie Ferdman to 66 Beachside LLC, 66 Beachside Ave., $3,250,000

Beacon Homes CT LLC to Jared William Tomlinson and Heather Holms, 4 Vani Court, $1,300,000

Karen S. Center to Kenneth W. and Jamy W. Stenger, 46 Oak St., $815,000

Pamela R. Powers and Peter J. Finley to Henry E. and Kimberly A. Rosenberg, 19 Broad St., $1,102,500